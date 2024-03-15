The Prince of Wales played pool and shot basketball hoops with children as he visited a new £12 million youth club opening in west London.

Picking up the pool cue, William joked “We could be here a while” as he tried to pocket a yellow ball.

He then tried his hand at basketball, missing his first four shots before sinking a bucket on his fifth attempt.

The youth centre in Shepherd’s Bush, which officially opens in April, provides a wealth of facilities for eight to 18-year-olds.

It is named “West”, which stands for “Where Everyone Sticks Together”.