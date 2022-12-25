Princess Charlotte’s sweet reaction to Paddington Bear Queen tribute

Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to Hugh Bonneville's Paddington Bear tribute for Queen Elizabeth II.

The royals were attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey on 15 December, which was aired by ITV on Christmas Eve.

The actor, who starred in the films about the marmalade-loving bear, read out an extract from the books to the congregation.

Paddington's Christmas Post was the book chosen to be included in the service.

Sitting next to her mother, the Princess of Wales, the princess appeared to be thrilled about the surprise.

