Princess of Wales adds final touches to Christmas carol service plans

The Princess of Wales is adding the final touches to her Christmas carol service plans ahead of the royal festive event.

Princess Kate will return to Westminster Abbey to host her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service on Friday (6 December).

Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work, or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering.

Kate will attend the service after completing her chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Princess shared an update on final plans for the service on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account on Monday (2 December).