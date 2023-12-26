Queen Elizabeth II was concerned that it would be 'more difficult' to organise her funeral if she died at Balmoral, Princess Anne has revealed.

Anne said the family tried to persuade her mother that such worries should not be part of her decision-making process.

"I hope she felt it was right in the end," the princess said.

In the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, the senior royal suggested it was "purely serendipity" that she was at the family's beloved Scottish estate when the late Queen died on 8 September 2022.