The Duke of Sussex has spoken with winners of the WellChild awards after being forced to pull out of the awards ceremony to rush to Queen Elizabeth II’s side at Balmoral.

Prince Harry spoke to several award winners, including Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

The duke appeared visibly moved when Ms Rodger told him that his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales would have been proud of him.

