Albino Panda thought to be the first ever recorded spotted in China

An all-white giant albino panda, thought to be the first ever recorded, has been spotted in the southwestern of China.

CCTV footage showed this unique panda walking in the snow in a Nature Reserve in Sichuan province.

The animal is predicted to be around 5 years old, and is one of 150 giant pandas within the Reserve.

A researcher at the Peking University's School of Life Sciences, claimed this is the first-ever albino panda recorded in the wild.

