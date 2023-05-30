Independent TV
00:16
Albino Panda thought to be the first ever recorded spotted in China
An all-white giant albino panda, thought to be the first ever recorded, has been spotted in the southwestern of China.
CCTV footage showed this unique panda walking in the snow in a Nature Reserve in Sichuan province.
The animal is predicted to be around 5 years old, and is one of 150 giant pandas within the Reserve.
A researcher at the Peking University's School of Life Sciences, claimed this is the first-ever albino panda recorded in the wild.
02:09