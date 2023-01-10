Star signs and clapping when the plane lands: Top ‘icks’ revealed in new dating poll

A poll of 2,000 American adults found over half (65 per cent) have ended a relationship because of an “ick” - a trait that turns them off.

The strangest reasons they have called it off with a partner include them having dirty fingernails, being rude to a waiter, having “ugly” tattoos and being too clingy.

But the study, commissioned by dating site Seeking and conducted by OnePoll, found that simply smelling bad is the top “ick”, selected by 24 per cent of those surveyed.

Other turn-offs included being obsessed with star signs and clapping when a plane lands.

Sign up for our newsletters.