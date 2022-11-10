Moment Princess Kate gives toddler her poppy during school visit

Princess Kate gave a young boy her poppy during a visit to a children’s centre at a school in west London on Wednesday, 9 November.

The Princess of Wales was at Colham Manor Children’s Centre to learn about maternal mental health and meet staff and clients, when she knelt down to chat to a young boy named Akeem.

The three-year-old asked the princess her name, before Kate introduced herself and offered him her poppy she had pinned to her coat.

“You can have my poppy... [it’s for] remembering all the soldiers who died in the war,” Kate said.

