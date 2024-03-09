A swarm of sharks surrounded a fishing boat off the coast of Florida in a feeding frenzy, a viral video shows.

The shark feeding frenzy saw a swarm of powerful 7.5ft long sharks stealing a fisherman's catch from a charter fishing expedition.

Jamie Glasner, owner of Fin and Fly Charters, says he's seen more and more sandbar sharks like the ones who ate his catch off Florida's east coast.

Mr Glasner added that the feeding frenzy wasn't typical for what he normally sees, however.

He added: "The shark jumps out and suddenly all the other sharks come out and start a frenzy on the surface. Some sharks were getting bitten by other sharks."