Moment shark bites and deflates boat full of people off South Africa coast

The moment a shark bit and deflated a boat off the coast of South Africa has been captured in extraordinary footage.

Emily Cehrs was on a boat off the coast of Chinta East watching wildlife during a sardine run, which is when fish migrate south.

Footage captures the moment the shark bit Cehrs’ boat, before the quick-thinking crew reinflate the boat to keep afloat.

“Despite the worrying moment, it was amazing seeing the chaos of the sardine run... It was very special getting to see all of the wildlife up close,” Cehrs said.