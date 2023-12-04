Husky puppy stuck under car’s suspension rescued using soap and hot water

A husky puppy stuck under the suspension of a car had be to rescued using soap and water in a neighbourhood in Mexico.

The young puppy, named Valdo, can be seen trapped underneath the car’s rear suspension and was rescued by firefighters in Zapopan, Mexico, on 29 November 2023.

They secured the vehicle with rollers and raised it from the back to create space to extract the dog using soap and water, returning it to its owner, who promptly swaddled the dog in a blanket.

The dog thankfully had no visible injuries.