‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse captured with x-ray telescope

A spacecraft has captured a stunning X-ray video of the recent solar eclipse showing the moon passing the sun in fantastic detail.

Hinode is a craft being used by Nasa, Jaxa (Japanese space agency) and the UK as part of a sun-observing mission that has been on the go since 2006.

A brilliant "ring of fire" can be seen in this footage showing the eclipse on 25 October.

The effect is brought about by the moon blocking nearly all of the sun's disk except for the red ring of the sun's surface.

