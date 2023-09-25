Taylor Swift was seen in attendance at the NFL on Sunday (24 September) amid rumours she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The singer, 33, was seen clapping and cheering alongside the athlete’s mother in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs won 41-10 against the Chicago Bears.

“Look who stopped by for the Sunday Matinee,” the team’s social media account posted on Sunday.

Rumours of the pair’s relationship have been circulating since Kelce supposedly gave his number to Swift when he attended her Eras Tour in July.