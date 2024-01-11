‘World’s most intelligent cat flap’ uses AI to stop pets bringing in dead animals

A Swiss startup has showcased what they say is the “world’s most intelligent” cat flap at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Flappie’s device uses artificial intelligence and a built-in camera for its “prey detection” to stop pets bringing in small animals they may have caught into the house.

It recognises when a cat has brought prey home and temporarily locks the flap.

A companion app allows users to keep track of their pet’s behaviour and control the flap remotely.

The device is due is set to launch in Europe in spring.