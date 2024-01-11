Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

'World's most intelligent cat flap' uses AI to stop pets bringing in dead animals

01:59

Holly Patrick | 1705008574

‘World’s most intelligent cat flap’ uses AI to stop pets bringing in dead animals

A Swiss startup has showcased what they say is the “world’s most intelligent” cat flap at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Flappie’s device uses artificial intelligence and a built-in camera for its “prey detection” to stop pets bringing in small animals they may have caught into the house.

It recognises when a cat has brought prey home and temporarily locks the flap.

A companion app allows users to keep track of their pet’s behaviour and control the flap remotely.

The device is due is set to launch in Europe in spring.

Up next

00:47

Michael Strahan’s daughter breaks down as she shares cancer diagnosis

00:56

Prince William laughs off ‘secret nickname’ with Rob Burrow

00:25

Drew Barrymore cries watching The Wedding Singer

01:21

AI masseuse with robotic arm goes on display at CES in Las Vegas

Editor’s Picks

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

06:21

Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories

More Editor’s Picks

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

On The Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

04:53

Trapped in the care system

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

More On The Ground

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

17:49

Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’

More Binge Watch

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

01:35

The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

08:06

Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?

Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

More Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

03:27

Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’

03:37

Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box

Love Lives

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

More Love Lives

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

Travel Smart

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

More Travel Smart

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

News

01:00

South Carolina tornado destroys building in 10 seconds

00:40

Brothers sent tumbling from stolen motorbike during police chase

00:59

Labour minister: ‘Vile misogynistic comments’ putting women off sport

00:24

Post Office investigator tells inquiry: ‘I was not technically minded’

More News

00:54

MP urges Brits to buy bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity

00:58

Donald Trump calls civil fraud trial ‘unconstitutional witch hunt’

01:01

Subpostmaster reveals he used his mother’s life savings to pay debt

00:48

Italian basketball star claims to be ‘10ft alien’ on Brazil cliff

Sport

01:01

Andy Farrell’s ‘hurt arena’ speech from Lions’ 2013 tour to Australia

01:30

Scottish football club asks Taylor Swift to ‘gies some dosh’

00:57

Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots after record six Super Bowl wins

00:31

Novak Djokovic struggles in cricket match against Shane Warne’s son

More Sport

01:03

Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson makes special vow after cancer diagnosis

01:30

Klopp praises will to win after Liverpool come from behind vs Fulham

00:30

Olympic sprinter Karsten Warholm’s brutal training session in snow

00:32

Hull City confirm Fabio Carvalho deal with bizarre announcement

Climate

00:25

NJ train station floods after winter storm brings torrential rain

00:32

Timelapse shows giant iceberg drifting through southern ocean

00:14

Storm Henk flooding traps canal boat against bridge as river swells

00:36

Snow sweeps through California as more extreme weather forecast

More Climate

00:46

Hero saves girl, 3, from sinking car in Storm Henk floods

00:27

Garden shed collapses as Storm Henk hits London

00:38

Climate activists smear paint over Gucci Christmas tree in Milan

00:55

Rare glimpse of critically endangered shark captured on camera

Culture

00:53

Josh Hutcherson addresses possibility of future Hunger Games project

00:44

S Club’s Hannah Spearritt on why she didn’t want to reunite with band

01:07

First look at Amy Winehouse Back to Black movie trailer

00:39

Strictly’s Bobby Brazier declares Dianne Buswell ‘love of his life’

More Culture

00:47

A24 teases Stop Making Sense tribute album featuring Paramore

00:58

Mr Bates vs the Post Office writer on ‘amazing’ response to ITV drama

01:24

Truelove made me question assisted dying beliefs, says Sue Johnston

01:08

Mel B hints at Spice Girls reunion tour including all five members

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in