The 2024 Consumer Technology Association (CES) is nearing its end on 12 January, and this year’s event in Las Vegas has showcased a myriad of groundbreaking technologies.

L’Oreal has developed the ‘AirLight Pro’ hairdryer that uses infrared light and air, making your hair “59 per cent visually smoother.”

A California-based firm Hollo AI has designed an app that generates AI twins for people in minutes, hoping it allows content creators to enhance their workload and productivity.

Supernal, Hyundai Motor Group’s air taxi subsidiary, showcased the S-A2 aero taxi, a four-passenger ‘electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle’ (eVTOL), made for for affordable everyday travel.