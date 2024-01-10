AI masseuse with robotic arm goes on display at CES tech show in Las Vegas

A hands-free robotised massage bed, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to scan the body and recommend the best kind of care, has been showcased at the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Made by French company Capsix Robotics, iYU has a robotic arm that performs a variety of techniques, including massages for pressure or a deep massage for muscles.

AI also featured elsewhere in the exhibition - such as Ballie, Samsung’s home companion robot which follows users around and helps them with daily tasks.