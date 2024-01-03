‘Mammoth’ 12-foot long python found underneath orchard in Thailand

A 12ft-long python was found hiding underneath a durian fruit orchard in Thailand.

The reptile was discovered by a staff member who saw it slithering inside a pipe at a farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

He called snake catchers for help as he feared the snake would eventually emerge inside a resident's house.

A team arrived and found the python - which weighed around 55lbs - lodged inside the pipe.

They freed it by digging the soil around the pipe and pulling it out by its tail.

The python was eventually released into the wilderness.