Travis Kelce shares Thanksgiving plans without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed that he will be spending Thanksgiving alone “feasting” on fast food without Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday’s (22 November) episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player told his brother Jason the singer would not be joining him for the holiday.

Travis’s sibling then extended an invite for him to join his celebrations in Philadelphia.

It comes after footage emerged of the NFL player and the musician kissing in public for the first time on the Eras Tour.