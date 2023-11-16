Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift’s father after concert blunder

Travis Kelce has apologised for missing a high-five with Taylor Swift’s father.

The NFL star was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Argentina over the weekend, and footage showed him freaking out as Swift changed the lyrics to her song “Karma”.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Kelce was clearly loving the shoutout but left Swift’s father hanging as the pair watched the performance together.

“You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” brother Jason Kelce said, discussing the moment on their podcast New Heights.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry,” Travis responded.