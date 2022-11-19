A deaf five-year-old boy had an adorable reaction to seeing a TV character on his favourite show wearing a cochlear implant just like him.

Silas Aquilo, from Ohio, was born profoundly deaf. He uses bilateral cochlear implants and American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate.

Footage shows Silas beaming as he enthusiastically signs “Wow, he’s deaf” whilst watching an episode of Dino Dana at home with his mother Felicia Aquilo, 31.

Seeing a character with a cochlear implant “shows him that he is capable of anything despite his hearing loss,” Felicia said.

