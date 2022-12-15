Thomas Markle’s daughter, Samantha Markle, was “part of a hate group” publishing “disinformation” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a data analyst told the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary.

Christopher Bouzy investigated 83 Twitter accounts that were “responsible for 70 per cent” of negative tweets about Meghan.

He alleges that Meghan’s half-sister’s account was suspended for such activity.

Samantha Markle’s lawyer told Newsweek: “Regarding 2019, Samantha was never been ‘banned’ or ‘suspended’ from Twitter. In 2019, her account was “restricted” for three days regarding a political tweet that had nothing to do with Meghan.”

