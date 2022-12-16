Clowns are providing "emotional first aid" for children impacted by the war in Ukraine who will not be at home this Christmas.

Emphasising the importance of "keeping the spirit of play alive," Clowns Without Borders UK is embarking on their "most important mission yet."

Nineteen clowns have been deployed to European countries such as Poland and Romania to try and ease the mental health strain.

As part of Project Laughter, the "companions in play" will carry out performances and workshops in temporary accommodations.

CEO of Clowns Without Borders, Sam Holdsworth, says they are facilitating the "fundamental right to play."

