'I want peace': Nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee in England shares her Christmas wish

A nine-year-old Ukranian refugee says her wish this Christmas is to return home to a country at peace.

Masha, along with her mother and sister, is spending her first Christmas apart from her father, who remains in war-torn Ukraine.

She is living in a coastal English town after they fled Russia’s invasion.

In Ukraine, a mother named Oksana is sharing her fears for her child’s mental health after witnessing months of war.

“Look at our eldest daughter, she is only eight, and she has grey hair,” she said from her home near Kyiv.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.