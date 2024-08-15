Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:00
New snow leopard cubs play with mother at Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia
Two new female snow leopard cubs have made their debut at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia.
Sasha and Kira were born to parents Elsa and Nitro on 28 April after a 3-month gestation period.
They spent their first few months inside a private den bonding with their mother and growing stronger, and are now old enough to explore their outside habitat.
When snow leopard cubs are first born, their eyes are closed and they depend completely on their mother for care and protection. Snow leopard fathers are not involved in the rearing of cubs.
In the wild, the youngsters won't venture from their den until they are 2 to 4 months old.
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:37
Hero 12-year-old son alerts police to save mother from drowning
01:57
Results day: Education secretary determined to end north south divide
00:26
Statue honouring Black nurse vandalised in ‘racially motivated’ attack
02:32
Zelensky: More weapons for Ukraine as Kyiv strikes Putin’s airfields
02:36
Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans
01:06
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s message
00:49
Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:41
Kim Kardashian reveals her children try to set her up on dates
00:46
Celebrity Race Across The World: Jeff storms off from Freddie
00:26
Miranda Hart reveals she has been battling secret illness
00:51
Gen Z brings back retro item — but doesn’t know how to use it
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32