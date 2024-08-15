New snow leopard cubs play with mother at Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia

Two new female snow leopard cubs have made their debut at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia.

Sasha and Kira were born to parents Elsa and Nitro on 28 April after a 3-month gestation period.

They spent their first few months inside a private den bonding with their mother and growing stronger, and are now old enough to explore their outside habitat.

When snow leopard cubs are first born, their eyes are closed and they depend completely on their mother for care and protection. Snow leopard fathers are not involved in the rearing of cubs.

In the wild, the youngsters won't venture from their den until they are 2 to 4 months old.