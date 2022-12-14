Early morning swimmers take chilly dip at Charlton Lido

A group of early-morning swimmers braved freezing temperatures to take a chilly dip at London’s Charlton Lido.

This video shows the scene at the pool in Hornfair Park on the morning of Wednesday,14 December.

The Met Office warned of the mercury dropping as low as -1 in London at 8am that morning.

Status yellow snow and ice warnings were issued for parts of northern Scotland and along the east coast of Britain.

