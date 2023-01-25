Couple who live 8,000 miles apart share heartwarming moment they get engaged

A couple who live more than 8,000 miles apart have shared the heartwarming moment they got engaged.

Luke Bond, 22, popped the question to Sarah Dorough, 21, on 17 December 17 after just a year of dating.

They are going to tie the knot despite living 8,697 miles apart, on different continents.

Luke lives in Wellington, New Zealand, while partner Sarah is based in Virginia, US.

The smitten pair met online in December 2021 and FaceTimed every day before finally meeting in July 2022.

They now plan to wed in New Zealand next year.

