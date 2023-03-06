Man enters UK wife-carrying championship race with dog in wedding dress

This year’s annual wife-carrying championship in Surrey saw some rather quirky competitors.

Among those taking part in the race, which sees participants run a 1,200-foot obstacle course, was a man carrying his dog.

This clip from Dorking shows the man hauling his springer spaniel, who was donning a wedding dress.

Winners get to take home a barrel of beer and a trip to Finland to represent the UK in the World Wife Carrying Championships.

