William directly comparing ‘hounding’ of Kate and Diana, says royal expert

The Prince of Wales feels he's "seeing elements" of the "hounding" his mother experienced in the speculation regarding the Princess of Wales's health, a royal expert has said.

Roya Nikkah, The Sunday Times' royal editor, spoke toGood Morning Britain on Monday (18 March) after reporting Kate "might discuss her recovery" from her abdominal surgery in future engagements.

"Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think [Prince William] feels he's seeing elements of that being repeated again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy," Ms Nikkah said.