Andrew Tate denies comments on teenage women being more attractive as 'misogyny'

Andrew Tate has defended his past comments in which he claimed that women in their late teens were more attractive than women in their twenties.

In a preview of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the social media personality - who has been banned from several platforms for violating hate speech policies - denied accusations that his past comments were misogynistic.

Mr Morgan referenced (a comment) in which Mr Tate said: “The reason 18 and 19-year-olds are more attractive than 25-year-olds is because they’ve been through less d***.”

“That’s not misogyny because it’s not anti-women,” Mr Tate responded.

Sign up to our newsletters.