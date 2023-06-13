King Charles climbs aboard Flying Scotsman as he visits North Yorkshire Moors Railway

King Charles III took the opportunity to climb onboard the footplate of the Flying Scotsman as the royal train was pulled into a station by the iconic steam locomotive.

The King chugged into the market town of Pickering after a trip through the countryside on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

After leaving the station, Charles was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers as he visited the town centre.

The Flying Scotsman is taking part in a number of events for its centenary year.