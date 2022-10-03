‘Have you considered resigning?’: Kwasi Kwarteng grilled over 45p tax rate cut

Kwasi Kwarteng has said that he has not considered resigning after announcing an astonishing U-turn on a plan to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay this morning, 3 October, the chancellor was looking at the "growth plan" rather than considering his own position after prime minister Liz Truss said that the mini-budget was a decision he had made.

"We're totally focused on trying to get away from a high tax route to a lower tax route where we can stimulate growth," Mr Kwarteng said.

