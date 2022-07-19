A group of lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been arrested outside the Supreme Court for participating in an abortion rights demonstration.

Capitol Police reported 34 arrests for ‘Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding’. “That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress,” they said on Tuesday.

Other representatives were arrested, including Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Andy Levin, Cori Bush, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jackie Speier, Alma Adams, Veronica Escobar, and Carolyn B Maloney.

This comes after the Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that offered constitutional protection to abortion care.

