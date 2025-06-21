  Terminally ill woman reacts to government passing the assisted dying bill

Terminally ill Frank Tate-Sutton has shown her live reaction after hearing that MP's have voted to approve a historic bill that could legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was approved by 341 votes to 291 at its third reading in the House of Commons, a majority of 23.

Campaign group Dignity in Dying hailed the result as "a landmark moment for choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life".

The bill will now go to the House of Lords, where it will face further debate before becoming law.