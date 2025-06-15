Anti-tourism protesters clashed with hotel staff in Barcelona, appearing to fire flares and water pistols in a display of unrest on Sunday 15 June.

The incident was part of a wave of coordinated demonstrations across major European tourist hotspots, aimed at challenging the growing impact of "touristification."

Footage from the protest appears to capture a loud bang, followed by demonstrators spraying hotel staff with water pistols and kicking a flare into a hotel entrance as they marched down the street.