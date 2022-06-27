Barristers in England and Wales have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions. Some crown courts are running limited services, with criminal trials and other cases postponed or rescheduled from Monday, the first day of a walkout by thousands of lawyers. Barristers on picket lines accused the Government of not listening to their concerns about the criminal justice system. Criminal barrister Kannan Siva: “It has become starved of resources and those who practise crime are treated with contempt by the government.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.