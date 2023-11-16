Ceasefire protesters block Bay Bridge as Biden visits San Francisco

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked the Bay Bridge in San Francisco as Joe Biden visited the city to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, 16 November.

Organisers said around 200 people attended the demonstration on the key commuter route into the city.

According to social media posts, police began to make arrests after the California Highway Patrol issued a dispersal order to the assembled group.

It comes as Israel said its forces killed several militants as they entered the Al Shifa hospital as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the 7 October massacre.