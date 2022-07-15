BBC Question Time: Labour MP Chris Bryant scolds Bin Afolami

Labour MP Chris Bryant was applauded by the Question Time audience after scolding the Conservative MP Bin Afolami.

Mr Bryant criticised the former Tory vice chair for not resigning from his position earlier than last week.

The Labour MP said: “I don’t know why you stayed in the post so long, you knew he (Boris Johnson) was a wrong ‘un, you knew what he was doing to politics in this country.”

Mr Afolami quit his ministerial position live on TV on July 5th during a wave of resignations that brought down Boris Johnson’s leadership.

