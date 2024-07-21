Biden allies pay tribute to president as he suspends 2024 election campaign

Joe Biden’s closest allies have paid tribute to the President as he officially announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Following the president’s announcement on Sunday afternoon (21 July), his allies expressed their gratitude for his work.

Former president Barack Obama said: “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsome described Biden as an “extraordinary history-making president.”