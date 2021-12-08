Boris Johnson pays tribute to Allegra Stratton after resignation over No 10 party scandal

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to his former press secretary, Allegra Stratton, after she resigned in the wake of the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.

Footage of Ms Stratton laughing and joking with a number of other government advisors about an alleged gathering in December 2020 was leaked on Tuesday, sparking outrage across the UK.

The prime minister has said he is equally as "sickened and furious" about the scandal, but paid tribute to his former press secretary during a Covid briefing, calling her "a fine colleague" and an "outstanding spokesperson".

