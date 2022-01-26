Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle demanded Boris Johnson resign today in PMQs, saying: ‘I’d rather be led by a lawyer than a liar’.

Downing Street has said Mr Johnson wants to publish the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known in the coming hours.

Reports have suggested Sue Gray, who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation, was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles, and people stood close together.

