A crowd of protesters chanted "justice for Gabby" during an FBI press conference revealing human remains had been found close to items belonging to Brian Laundrie.

The discovery was made in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, at an area that had previously been underwater.

Michael McPherson, the FBI agent delivering the news conference, said it will take some time to confirm whether the remains belong to Mr Laundrie.

After the brief address, the protesters repeatedly chanted "justice for Gabby" as Mr McPherson walked away from the cameras.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.