Brianna Ghey’s mother makes heartbreaking request at daughter’s vigil

Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther made a heartbreaking request at her daughter’s vigil, a year on since her murder.

The 16-year-old was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February last year after her killers lured her to Linear Park near Warrington.

Speaking at a special vigil for her daughter on Sunday (11 February), Ms Ghey said: “If there’s one piece of advice that I can give to any parent, it would be to hug your children tight and never stop telling them that you love them.”