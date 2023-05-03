Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds’

A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (2 May) after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was detained at around 7pm after he approached the palace gates and threw a number of items.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A controlled explosion, heard live on air, was conducted as a precaution.

The incident comes just days before King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

