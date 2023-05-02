A controlled explosion was heard live on GB News as a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after allegedly throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the grounds.

The Metropolitan Police said he was detained at around 7pm on Tuesday, 2 May, after he approached the palace’s gates and threw a number of items.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public," Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said.

