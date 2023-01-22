Californian police confirm 10 killed in mass shooting at Chinese New Year celebration

Police in California have confirmed that 10 people have died after a mass shooting during a Chinese New Year celebration.

Captain Andrew Meyer from LA Sheriff’s office homicide department gave an update after the shooting near Monterey Park.

He said at least 10 others have been hospitalized in conditions varying from stable to critical, and the suspect remains at large.

It was also stated that it was “too early” in the investigation to declare a motive behind the attack.

Thousands of members of the Asian American community had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival.

