Cambridge Dictionary reveals word of the year 2021 with tip to Nasa mission

Cambridge Dictionary has revealed its word of the year for 2021 as “perseverance” with more than a little hat-tip to the Mars mission which occurred in the first half of this year.

Cambridge Dictionary revealed that searches for the term “perseverance” spiked between 18 and 24 of February this year, after Nasa’s Perseverance Rover landed on Mars.

“Perseverance” is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as a “continued effort to do or achieve something, even when this is difficult or takes a long time”.