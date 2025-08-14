Birthday boy calls his mom after getting his Ferrari towed for speeding

A birthday boy who got his Ferrari towed after he was pulled over for speeding called his mother to ask for a ride home.

Footage shared by York Regional Police in Canada on 5 August shows a traffic officer stopping a motorist for allegedly driving at 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in October 2024.

The driver initially denied that he was speeding, before begging: “Please, it’s my birthday”, with the officer replying that there is “nothing that I can do” and issuing a stunt driving offence.

“They’re going to take my car? Please officer, just give me the ticket, I beg you,” the driver pleaded before his vehicle was towed away.

He can later be heard ringing his mother, requesting that she “pick him up”.