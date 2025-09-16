Charlie Kirk tells young daughter how he met Erika in video released after his death

Charlie Kirk told his young daughter how he and his wife Erika met in a video released after he was shot and killed while speaking at a university campus.

Erika, a podcaster and 2012 Miss Arizona pageant winner, married the right-wing commentator and Donald Trump ally in 2021. They have two young children: a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

In a video released by Erika on Monday (15 September), Charlie tells the toddler: "We're here at Bill's Burgers in New York City. Right near this very table was the first time Dada met Mama.

"It started as a job interview, and I was asking all these questions... Then I realised Mama was beautiful and smart and elegant and Christlike, and so I said, 'Forget this job interview. I want to date you.'”