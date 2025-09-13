Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika posts video diary as his body is returned home

Erika Kirk, wife of murdered political activist Charlie Kirk, posted an emotional video diary to social media as her husband’s body was returned to his hometown.

Clips posted to Instagram on late on Friday show a grieving Erika crying over Charlie’s casket, before documenting her journey, past American flags flown at half mast, to the airport.

Kirk was accompanied by JD and Usha Vance as the casket was carried on to Air Force Two in a military service, where it was flown back to Phoenix.

Usha Vance was later seen comforting Kirk as they deplaned on arrival at Phoenix airport.