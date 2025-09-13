Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika clutches Usha Vance’s hand as casket arrives in Phoenix

Charlie Kirk's wife Erika clutched Usha Vance’s hand while they disembarked Air Force Two as the right-wing activist's casket arrived in Arizona on Thursday, 11 September.

JD Vance was a few steps behind them as Kirk's body returned to his hometown of Phoenix.

The 31-year-old was fatally shot while on stage at an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, President Donald Trump, a close ally of Kirk's, said: "I spoke to Erika and we had a long talk and she is devastated, she's absolutely devastated."